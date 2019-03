"I'm in," she told Politiken in reference to a bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker.

The European parliament's liberal group ALDE is expected to announce later Thursday its team to lead the campaign for the European elections in May, with Vestager in line to be its candidate for European Commission president.

"Up until the elections, I will take part (in the debate) by recalling what we have accomplished in the past five years," Vestager told Politiken.

Denmark however has not confirmed that she will be a candidate for a commission post.

Vestager, 50, was a minister in the Danish government before taking up her current post in 2014.

Her tough stance towards US firms earned her the ire of President Donald Trump, who has labelled her the "tax lady."

