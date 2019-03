In the latest World Happiness Report, Denmark ranked in second place, behind only Finland in the list of the world's happiest countries. Denmark is consistently close to the top of the list, and sometimes ranks in 1st place.

The World Happiness Report is a survey that ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be, using factors like levels of caring, freedom to make life decisions, social support, generosity, good governance, honesty, health and income.

But what do you think? Many of our readers have lived in other countries, as well as in Denmark, so have basis for comparison. We'd love to hear what you think about happiness in Denmark.

Please take a look at the form below and share your thoughts with us. We are grateful for your responses!