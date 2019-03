Payment services provider Nets, which operates the Dankort debit card system and also designed NemID, will develop the new login function, named MitID, which will be launched in 2021, the Agency for Digitisation confirmed in a press statement.

The new form of digital ID will not use a physical card displaying unique login codes, a form current users will recognise from NemID. There will other physical versions of the new secure login, however.

Entirely paperless methods of logging in will also be used, including an app. An app form of NemID is also available today.

The new system is designed to be more flexible and secure against future technological threats, the digitisation agency, which is part of Denmark’s Ministry of Finance, said.

“With MitID, we will be ensuring that the national digital infrastructure will be a sound fundament for digital Denmark going forward,” Agency for Digitisation director Rikke Hougaard Zeberg said in a comment provided to Ritzau.

“We will also continue to ensure that users have only one secure, digital ID, which they can feel safe using. This is an important link between authorities, businesses and the public,” Zeberg added.

NemID will be replaced by MitID over a nine-month transitional period and the new system will be fully phased in by 2022.

