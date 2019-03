In a major police operation, Danish law enforcement arrested the people, who are thought to be connected to a wider-ranging smuggling network.

They were arrested while trying to smuggle as many as 16 million copy cigarettes into Denmark, according to police special investigation unit SEV (Særlig Efterforskning Vest), which confirmed the arrests in a press statement.

The 16 million counterfeit cigarettes would have provided revenue of between 15 and 20 million kroner to the Danish part of the network.

Police made arrests at several addresses across Jutland on Wednesday, and were assisted by tax authorities.

The seven arrested individuals will appear for preliminary hearings at Aarhus City Court on Thursday. Their ages are between 42 and 54 years.

