The survey-based ranking of global cities, the Mercer Quality of Living City Ranking, was published on Wednesday.

Research into the practicalities of daily life for international employees and their families forms the basis of the annual quality of living ranking, which is conducted annually for multinational companies and other organisations which place employees on international assignments, Mercer writes on its website.

Living conditions are analysed according to 39 factors, grouped into 10 categories: political and social environment, economic environment, socio-cultural environment, medical and health considerations, schools and education public services and transportation, recreation, consumer goods, housing, and natural environment.

The data was analysed between September and November 2018.

European cities maintained a generally high position in the list, with Vienna, Zurich and Munich in the top three places globally. As many as 13 of the world’s top 20 spots were taken by European cities.

Vancouver in Canada and Auckland in New Zealand were the only non-European cities to rank higher than Copenhagen, while German cities Düsseldorf and Frankfurt also edged out the Danish capital.

Two Swiss cities, Geneva and Basel, complete the top ten. Norwegian capital Oslo was ranked 25th and Swedish capital Stockholm joint 23rd.

Copenhagen is the only Danish city included in the 231-city ranking.

Browse thousands of English-language jobs in Denmark

“Strong, on-the-ground capabilities…are in large part driven by the personal and professional wellbeing of the individuals that companies place in those locations,” Mercer senior partner Ilya Bonic said in a press release.

“Companies looking to expand overseas have a host of considerations when identifying where best to locate staff and new offices,” Bonic continued.

Mercer, a subsidiary of professional services firm Marsh & McLennan Companies, produces worldwide quality of living rankings annually from its Worldwide Quality of Living Survey.

READ ALSO: Denmark's internationals have 'world's best' work-life balance: survey