On Tuesday evening, British prime minister Theresa May suffered a second humiliating defeat as MPs again rejected the withdrawal deal she had negotiated with the European Union.

May had hoped to win over Brexiter MPs in her Conservative Party with new assurances over the backstop, a mechanism designed to prevent a future hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Pro-Brexit MPs opposed to the backstop say the UK risks becoming trapped indefinitely in a customs union with the EU through the device.

The deal was rejected by 391 votes to 242 in the House of Commons.

The British parliament will vote on Wednesday over whether to rule out the possibility of leaving the country without a deal, in a so-called no-deal Brexit. The parliament is expected to vote against allowing a no-deal.

A further vote is planned to take place on Thursday on whether to ask the EU for an extension to the current withdrawal date of March 29th.

With only 16 days remaining until that date, however, the response of the EU remains unclear, as does what action May or parliament will take during any extension, and for how long the extension would be.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, in comments posted on Twitter shortly after the vote, seemed to acknowledge the possibility of no-deal regardless of the outcome of Wednesday’s vote.

After initially tweeting the words “very sad” with the British, EU and Danish flags, Rasmussen later wrote that he was “deeply saddened” by the failure of May’s deal.

Meget trist 🇬🇧/🇪🇺/🇩🇰 — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) March 12, 2019

“Despite clear EU assurances on the backstop, we now face a chaotic no-deal Brexit scenario. And time is almost up,” the PM wrote.

“We will intensify our no-deal preparation,” he added.

Deeply saddened by the outcome of the #Brexit vote this evening. Despite clear EU-assurances on the backstop, we now face a chaotic #NoDeal #Brexit scenario. And time is almost up. We will intensify our #NoDeal preparation — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) March 12, 2019

Rasmussen has previously moved to reassure Brits living in Denmark that they will be allowed to stay in the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and the government recently introduced a bill providing for the rights of UK citizens living in Denmark, should the UK leave the EU without a deal.

Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen also made reference to the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“The ball is once again in the Brits’ court. It is up to the British government and the British parliament to find a solution. In the meantime, the (Danish) government is continuing our preparations for a no-deal scenario,” Samuelsen wrote.

Bolden ligger igen på briternes banehalvdel. Det må være op til den britiske regering og det britiske parlament at komme med løsninger. I mellemtiden fortsætter regeringen vores forberedelser til et no-deal scenarie, så vi er forberedt lige meget hvilken retning, det går. #dkpol — Anders Samuelsen (@anderssamuelsen) March 12, 2019

Uffe Elbæk, leader of the environmentalist Alternative party, described Tuesday's events as a “total breakdown” and called for a second referendum on Brexit.

“Now we can only hope that they [parliament, ed.] ask for an extension [to the withdrawal date]. And that they spend the time on a new referendum,” Elbæk wrote.

Totalt Brexit-sammenbrud i London. Det politiske system i UK er gået i demokratisk baglås. Nu kan man kun håbe at de beder om en udsættelse. Og at de bruger tiden til en ny folkeafstemning. Mens parlamentet er handlingslammet går tusindevis af unge i klima-strejker. Sådan. #dkpol — Uffe Elbaek (@uffeelbaek) March 12, 2019

The Social Democrats, the largest party in opposition, called the situation “very serious for the UK, the EU and Denmark”.

“But there are still 17 days remaining to secure a sensible withdrawal agreement,” the party’s political spokesperson Nicolai Wammen wrote late on Tuesday.

"All parties in the United Kingdom must contribute to a solution," Wammen added.

Dybt alvorlig situation for Storbritannien, EU og Danmark. Der er dog stadig 17 dage tilbage til at sikre en fornuftig skilsmisse. Bolden ligger nu hos May og parlamentet. Behov for at alle partier i Storbritannien bidrager til en løsning #dkpol @Spolitik — Nicolai Wammen (@NWammen) March 12, 2019

