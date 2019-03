The two Chinese pandas are scheduled to land at Copenhagen Airport on April 4th.

They are set to be welcomed with a royally-attended event following a few days of acclimatisation, Copenhagen Zoo said in a press statement on Monday.

The pandas, whose names are Mao Sun and Zing Er, are an official gift from China to Denmark. They were given to Queen Margrethe and Prince Consort Henrik during an official visit in 2014.

On April 10th, the Queen, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and a delegation of Chinese representatives will bid the black and white bears welcome at the zoo’s newly-built panda enclosure.

Crown Princess Mary, who on Monday was named as the zoo’s new protector, will also participate in the event.

The following day, guests will be able to visit the enclosure, which has been under construction for the last 18 months, and see the pandas for themselves.

