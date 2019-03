The sun will only occasionally break through cloud cover, while conditions will become increasingly windy towards the end of the week, according to the latest forecast from national meteorological agency DMI.

“The weather is behaving as if it is autumn. Several low-pressure fronts are moving across the country or passing just to the north of Denmark. That is normally more typical of autumn,” meteorologist Jesper Eriksen said.

“We have already had almost 50 millimetres of rain in March, and can expect around 20 to 40 millimetres more between Monday and Sunday,” Eriksen added.

Monday is likely to be the driest day this week.

“The day will begin with cloud in several places, but will clear up later. There will be some showers in the south. Mostly as rain, but there may also be some snow,” Eriksen said.

A temperature of between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius is forecast for Monday afternoon.

The rest of the working week is likely to bring rain and wind.

“The sun will pass by for brief periods, but there will not be any days with sunshine from morning until evening. Daytime temperatures will be in single figures (Celsius),” the meteorologist said.

Night-time temperatures are likely to dip below zero on Monday but will be above freezing for the remainder of the week.

