Northwest Jutland in particularly will see hard gusts as the weekend begins, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute’s (DMI) forecast.

Areas around the Limfjord waterway are expected to be buffeted by the windy conditions throughout Friday and Saturday.

Rain is also forecast on both days, while Sunday’s weather is expected to be calmer.

“The weekend will be one for the wind,” DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt said early on Friday.

DMI expects winds up to gale force across the country and in coastal areas, with gusts reaching storm strength – defined as 25 metres per second – in many places.

“At the start of the day there will be wet weather in most places with a lot of rain and showers. But things will get a little clearer throughout the morning,” Bodholdt said.

“We will actually have a quite pleasant evening with calm and mostly dry weather,” she added.

Temperatures on Friday will be between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius.

But Friday night will see a new weather front, bringing renewed rain and wind across the country, meaning Saturday morning will feel much like a repeat of Friday.

“It might be a little less windy on Saturday, but the two days will look a lot like each other. North Jutland may see some sleet and melting snow on Saturday,” the meteorologist said.

The wind is expected to calm on Saturday night, with moderate to strong winds on Sunday.

“And the wind will further decrease during (Sunday). We will not be visited by any new fronts on Sunday. There may be some showers, which could take the form of sleet locally,” Bodholdt said.

Slightly colder conditions are forecast by DMI on Sunday, with 3-6°C predicted.

