The weather this week has been less wintry than one might expect for the time of year, and that trend is to continue into the weekend.

Sammen med solen☀️ prøver vi🙄 igen at få gjort kål på skyerne. Til morgen og i formiddag fortsat skyet og diset og tåget☁️🌫️ og temperatur bare lidt over frysepunktet❄️, men i eftermiddag sol🌞 og op til næsten forårsagtige 10 graders varme😎. God weekend. pic.twitter.com/fDzrSXPDDx — DMI (@dmidk) February 15, 2019

Up to 10 degrees Celsius and a good chance of sun, particularly on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, is forecast by meteorologists DMI.

“We expect a mild and pleasant weekend for the time of year. It’s mid February, which, statistically, is the coldest time of year,” DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen said.

While some fog and mist will be prevalent at the beginning of the day on Friday, that will soon fade away to be replace by sun in much of the country.

Around 10°C and light winds are forecast.

“The nice weather looks like continuing on Saturday,” Nielsen said.

Slight mist will be replaced by sun during the morning in most of the country with temperatures again likely to reach double figures, with 10°C forecast.

Some clouds cover may be seen in northwestern areas in the afternoon, and that is likely to spread during the evening. But the weather is expected to remain dry.

“Generally to weather should be enjoyed on Friday and Saturday, because Sunday is a bit more tricky,” Nielsen said.

Sunday is also forecast to begin with most and fog and some sun is forecast for later in the day, but more wind and chillier temperatures of around 5°C are predicted, particularly in the north and west.

But the forecast for Sunday remains uncertain as of Friday morning, Nielsen said.

Despite the good forecast, some risk of ice on the roads during the early morning will remain throughout the weekend, he added.

