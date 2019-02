Every year numerous couples from all over the world come to Copenhagen to tie the knot. Spending just a few days in the Danish capital, doing a little preparation beforehand, can be of great help on the big day.

For most couples, one of the most crucial elements of their wedding day is making sure it is well-documented. But if you’re flying into town for just a couple of days, or a long weekend, you probably won’t have much time to go around the city with your wedding photographer looking for good locations.

Luckily, Copenhagen offers romantic backdrops for any style of wedding photography, from old cobblestone streets to romantic gardens and beautiful canals. And, best of all, most of them are just a few steps away from Copenhagen City Hall.

These charming places in the city centre can all be reached on foot, and can be accessed for free.

Copenhagen City Hall (Københavns Rådhus)

The first location is - of course - Copenhagen City Hall. Thanks to its lovely interior decorations, and its impressive architecture, there are countless spots for portraits inside the building.

Beside the Wedding Hall, you’ll find stairwells, balconies, and hallways with mosaics and statues. The court inside the palace is covered by a glass roof which creates a soft light that’s perfect for taking pictures.

City Hall Gardens

Inside the City Hall complex there is also a beautiful garden. Finding your way there is a bit complicated, as you have to go outside the palace and get back inside through another door, but just ask someone for directions and they’ll tell you exactly where to go. Once you’re there you’ll find a charming garden with trees, red brick walls, and fountains.



L: City Hall Gardens. R: Regnbuepladsen, Photos: Martina Lanotte

Regnbuepladsen

Just outside City Hall, Regnbuepladsen is the first “Rainbow Square” in the world, named by Copenhagen Municipality in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Marriage equality in Denmark has made the capital a very popular wedding destination amongst same-sex couples. The square is right next to City Hall, and it displays a beautiful rainbow flag.

Magstræde

Widely recognized as one of the most charming spots in Copenhagen, this cobblestone street is certainly one of the best locations for portraits. The only challenge is that there are lots of tourists here attracted by the beauty of the coloured façades, so you’ll need a bit of patience. But you will end up with gorgeous timeless photographs.



L: Magstræde. R: Christiansborg. Photos: Martina Lanotte

Christiansborg Palace

Denmark’s political heart, home of the Danish Parliament, the Prime Minister’s office, and the Supreme Court. The courtyard is easily accessible from Marmorbroen (The Marble Bridge), an elegant rococo style bridge made with white marble that crosses Frederiksholms Kanal.

The bridge itself is magnificent, but it’s the courtyard that will give you many opportunities for fairy tale style portraits; the white columns, the façade of the building and - if you’re lucky - the horses galloping.

The boat tour

A great way to explore the city, especially if you or your guests have never visited Copenhagen before and would love to do some sightseeing. During a one-hour ride, the boat will take you to the main attractions of the city, including Nyhavn and the Little Mermaid, the Opera House and Christianshavn.



Photo: Martina Lanotte

The garden of the Royal Library (Det Kongelige Bibliotek)

Located between Christiansborg Palace and the Royal Library, this secluded garden is a hidden gem known for being a very quiet place right in the middle of Copenhagen. There are plenty of opportunities for wedding photographs: benches under shadowy trees, blossoming flowers, and ivy walls, and best of all: not a lot of tourists.

Frederiksberg Gardens

If your wedding takes place at Frederiksberg Town Hall, you are just 10 minutes from Frederiksberg Gardens, an ideal location for classic park-vibe portraits. The gardens are huge: there are plenty of romantic corners for beautiful and intimate photographs. Inside the garden there is a gorgeous pond, an exquisite royal building. and even a zoo.

Instead of walking inside through the main entrance (on Frederiksberg Runddel), take the big door on the left – it’s the most elegant part of the park.



L: Gardens, The Royal Library; R: Frederiksberg Gardens. Photos: Martina Lanotte

Be spontaneous

The old part of central Copenhagen is rich with locations for portraits. Just have a walk around, down a side street or alley, and you’ll certainly find many photo opportunities; a beautiful door, an ivy wall, a bridge. Copenhagen is rich in colours, textures, and old buildings with centuries of history – there’s plenty of romance to be found.

Martina Lanotte is an Italian wedding photographer based in Copenhagen, and works regularly with international couples who visit Denmark to get married. You can see more of her work on her website.

READ ALSO: Ten of Denmark's most 'Instagram-able' places