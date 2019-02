In a new international report with data from 180 countries, Denmark was found to have consolidated its position as the world’s leading country for organic.

In 2017, 13.3 percent of Denmark’s total food sales were organic produce, well ahead of closest contenders Sweden and Switzerland, with 9.1 and 9.0 percent respectively.

The report, from Swiss independent, non-profit, research institute Agriculture FiBL, was presented on Wednesday at the Biofach organic conference in Nuremberg, Germany.

Thirty-two Danish companies are participating in the festival, where they hope to secure a better share of the industry’s global market.

The report describes a historically high interest in organic, with total sales amounting to 97 billion dollars worldwide in 2017.

Global turnover from organic products has doubled in the last ten years.

Minister for the Environment and Food Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who opened Denmark’s stand at the conference, said he was pleased to see the industry’s progress.

“Part of our strength (in Denmark) is that you can find lots of organic produce in local supermarkets and not just in specialised stores. We want to bring that idea to other countries,” Ellemann-Jensen said.

“The proportion of organic food in Danish shopping baskets has increased dramatically and is now at 14 percent. That’s why there’s huge potential in a large and important market like Germany for increased export,” the minister added.

Denmark’s participation in the conference was organised by organic farming interest organisation Økologisk Landsforening and export network Bio Aus Dänemark.

“Denmark, year after year, has maintained a position as the world’s leading nation for organic. That reflects the conscious nature of Danish consumers as well as the good interaction Denmark has between organic producers and the retail sector,” Økologisk Landsforening CEO Helle Borup Friberg said.

