In 2018, the number of people choosing to pack their bags and leave the country increased by 4,000 compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, immigration fell, but remains significantly higher than emigration.

As such, the overall result of emigration and immigration is net migration into Denmark, the Statistics Denmark figures show.

The difference between emigration and immigration totals has decreased in recent years, however – a trend that continued in 2018.

One reason for this is an increase in the number of American citizens leaving Denmark, resulting in net emigration of Americans, in contrast to previous years.

The increase in emigration applies to almost all nationalities with the notable exception of Germans, the agency found.

With a small number of exceptions, total emigration from Denmark has increased since the mid-1990s. Since the mid-2000s, both emigration and immigration have increased.

The new figures mean that the population in Denmark as of December 31st, 2018 was 5,806,081, according to calculations made by financial services company Nykredit. That represents an increase of 25,000 on 2017.

The total net migration to Denmark in 2015 was 40,000.

“In addition, there has also been an obvious change in the age demographics of the population in recent years,” Nykredit’s head economist Tore Stramer told Ritzau in a written comment.

“There is a clear trend towards fewer people under 20 years of age and significantly more over 65,” Stramer said.

“If we look in isolation at the core supply of labour, specifically ages 20-64, there has been only a modest growth in population in recent years,” he added.

Population figures also showed that 55,000 people died in Denmark in 2018, the largest number since 2007.

Statistics Denmark noted an influenza epidemic in March last year along with the unusually warm summer as contributors to the figure.

Over 61,000 babies were born in 2018, a small increase relative to 2017.

Population growth in the Scandinavian country is not spread evenly, and is concentrated in a smaller number of municipalities than has been the case in the past.

In 2017, 72 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities saw an increase in population. Last year, only 58 municipalities saw their populations grow, according to Statistics Denmark.

