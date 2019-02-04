Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark expels two Huawei staff over work permit issues

4 February 2019
huawei

Denmark expels two Huawei staff over work permit issues
Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/Ritzau Scanpix
4 February 2019
Denmark has ordered the expulsion of two employees of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei because their residence and work permits were not in order, Copenhagen police said Monday.

"On Thursday, the Copenhagen police carried out a routine check of the residence and work permits," at Huawei's offices, a Copenhagen police source told AFP.

"In two cases, the people didn't have the proper paperwork."

The pair, who were not identified, were ordered to leave the country, the source said.

Huawei, founded by former army engineer Ren Zhengfei, has become a leading supplier of the backbone equipment for mobile networks, particularly in developing markets thanks to cheaper prices.

Spearheading cutting-edge 5G equipment has also seen it make inroads into developed markets.

However, a growing number of Western states are turning their backs on Huawei, on concerns its technology could be a Trojan horse for Beijing's intrusive security apparatus as Chinese law requires all firms to cooperate with the intelligence services.

Huawei strenuously denies its equipment could be used for espionage.

Copenhagen police said the expulsion of the two Huawei employees was in no way linked to espionage concerns.

huawei
