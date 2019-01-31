Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Unemployment falls in Denmark for ninth consecutive month

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
31 January 2019
11:21 CET+01:00
unemploymenteconomy

Share this article

Unemployment falls in Denmark for ninth consecutive month
File photo: NIELS AHLMANN OLESEN/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
31 January 2019
11:21 CET+01:00
Denmark’s labour market appears to be in rude health, with employment numbers increasing over an extended period.

The number of unemployed fell in December by 700 to a total of 105,100, the ninth month in a row in which the figure has decreased, according to Statistics Denmark data.

Unemployment fell by a total of 8,300 in 2018. At 3.8 percent, the proportion of unemployment was unchanged in December relative to November.

Economist Signe Roed-Frederiksen of Arbejdernes Landsbank said the small reductions in unemployment were a positive trend, despite little sign that new jobs are being created.

“This reflects the fact that more people are joining the labour market. But there is much to suggest that employment will lose momentum during the (coming year),” Roed-Frederiksen said.

“A combination of less economic growth and fewer available hands for work will place a natural dampener on job growth,” she added in written comments to Ritzau.

In just over five years, around 200,000 people have gained employment, while unemployment has fallen by approximately 50,000, as the overall size of the work force has increased.

The Confederation of Danish Industry’s vice director Steen Nielsen stressed that companies in Denmark continue to find it difficult to fill vacant positions.

“In good times such as now, many companies are having trouble finding the employees they need,” Nielsen said.

“More employees are needed for companies, and if we ignore this challenge, we are risking an abrupt slow-down,” he added.

Unemployment in Denmark is at its lowest level since February 2009, just before the effects of the global financial crisis began to impact jobs.

READ ALSO: Danish bill to tighten residency requirement for unemployment insurance passed by narrow majority

unemploymenteconomy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Scandinavian chefs triumph at top culinary competition Bocuse d'Or
  2. Denmark’s government changes policy on UN quota refugees with new bill
  3. Denmark still considered world’s least corrupt country, despite 2018 scandals
  4. Excavations for Copenhagen Metro dig up evidence of interglacial period
  5. Unemployment falls in Denmark for ninth consecutive month

 

 

From our sponsors

Moving abroad? How to stay in touch with friends and family

Moving abroad can be daunting, especially if you’re used to regularly seeing close friends and family. It might not be as easy to drop in for a cup of coffee but with a bit of effort you can maintain and even strengthen your relationships.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Scandinavian chefs triumph at top culinary competition Bocuse d'Or
  2. Denmark’s government changes policy on UN quota refugees with new bill
  3. Denmark still considered world’s least corrupt country, despite 2018 scandals
  4. Excavations for Copenhagen Metro dig up evidence of interglacial period
  5. Unemployment falls in Denmark for ninth consecutive month

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

01/02
What food do you miss from home?
21/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Danish WW2 history question
09/01
Discussions on Sundays
02/01
ARTNSIPS art events at local bars, café's and museums
21/12
Seeking old shipmates...
View all notices
Post a new notice