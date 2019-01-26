Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish ex-spy boss sentenced for revealing secrets

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
26 January 2019
09:03 CET+01:00
scharfpet

Share this article

Danish ex-spy boss sentenced for revealing secrets
Jakob Scharf in 2009. Photo: Erik Refner/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
26 January 2019
09:03 CET+01:00
Denmark's former intelligence chief Jakob Scharf was sentenced on Friday to four months in prison for having betrayed professional secrets in his memoir.
He revealed confidential information 24 times in the book, in particular regarding the operations of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) and the agency's methods of working, a Copenhagen court said in its judgement seen by AFP.
 
The judges noted that the revelations in "Seven Years at PET: the Era of Jakob Scharf" were done for commercial reasons.
 
Scharf, 52, was the head of PET from 2007 to 2013 at a time when Denmark was the target of attacks following the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed.
 
The book was written with a journalist from Denmark's newspaper of record, Politiken, which in October 2016 published the memoir to protest against censorship, after authorities had banned the book from being sold.
 
The paper's editor-in-chief in January was fined 50,000 kroner (€6,700) for having defied the ban.
scharfpet
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. QUICK QUIZ: How Danish have you become?
  2. IN PICTURES: 14 photos that show Copenhagen and Malmö in a new light
  3. Danish ex-spy boss sentenced for revealing secrets
  4. New Danish asylum curb could restrict refugee access to medicine and dental care
  5. Bankruptcy of Danish toy store chain reflects pressure on retail sector

 

 

From our sponsors

How you can become an agent for environmental change

Are you passionate about environmental issues and want to pursue a career with purpose? The environmental field is competitive, but a master’s degree in Environmental Risk could be your golden ticket.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. QUICK QUIZ: How Danish have you become?
  2. IN PICTURES: 14 photos that show Copenhagen and Malmö in a new light
  3. Danish ex-spy boss sentenced for revealing secrets
  4. New Danish asylum curb could restrict refugee access to medicine and dental care
  5. Bankruptcy of Danish toy store chain reflects pressure on retail sector

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

21/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Danish WW2 history question
09/01
Discussions on Sundays
02/01
ARTNSIPS art events at local bars, café's and museums
21/12
Seeking old shipmates...
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
View all notices
Post a new notice