IN PICTURES: 14 photos that show Copenhagen and Malmö in a new light

See Malmö and Copenhagen from a different angle in these 14 snaps of the cities' architecture, landscapes, and light.

The photos are taken by Serbian photographer Nikola Olic as part of his global project, Cities.



Architectural floral reflection – Copenhagen





Uphill – Copenhagen





Perfect urban balance – Copenhagen





Bowing down to nature – Copenhagen





Constructed & construction – Malmö





Nature wall – Fredensborg





Sculptural boundaries – Malmö





The Bjarke Ingels Triangle – Copenhagen





Reflecting on everything – Copenhagen





Patterns of patterns – Copenhagen





Floral structures – Fredensborg





Holding the sky – Malmö





The Torso – Malmö





Stairway to urban heaven – Copenhagen



All photos courtesy of Nikola Olic. To see more of Olic's work, click here.