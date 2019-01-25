Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICTURES: 14 photos that show Copenhagen and Malmö in a new light

25 January 2019
16:08 CET+01:00
The photos give an abstract perspective of the Öresund region. All photos: Nikola Olic
See Malmö and Copenhagen from a different angle in these 14 snaps of the cities' architecture, landscapes, and light.

The photos are taken by Serbian photographer Nikola Olic as part of his global project, Cities.


Architectural floral reflection – Copenhagen



Uphill – Copenhagen


Perfect urban balance – Copenhagen


Bowing down to nature – Copenhagen


Constructed & construction – Malmö


Nature wall – Fredensborg


Sculptural boundaries – Malmö


The Bjarke Ingels Triangle – Copenhagen


Reflecting on everything – Copenhagen


Patterns of patterns – Copenhagen


Floral structures – Fredensborg


Holding the sky – Malmö


The Torso – Malmö


Stairway to urban heaven – Copenhagen

All photos courtesy of Nikola Olic. To see more of Olic's work, click here.

