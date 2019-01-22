Danish government outlines no-deal Brexit advice for British residents

File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s Ministry of Immigration and Integration has advised certain steps for British citizens in anticipation of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

The Danish government has prepared for all possible outcomes of the ongoing political tumult in the UK over Brexit, including a no-deal scenario, according to a message posted on the immigration ministry’s website on Tuesday.

“Necessary measures have been set in motion to enable authorities to manage the possible no-deal scenario from March 30th onwards,” the ministry wrote.

The following information relevant to Denmark-based British residents, should a no-deal Brexit occur, was outlined by the immigration authority:

British citizens living in Denmark who have not already obtained an EU registration certificate ( EU-registreringsbevis ), or have not already applied for one, are strongly advised to do so prior to March 29th.

), or have not already applied for one, are strongly advised to do so prior to March 29th. Family members of Denmark-based British citizens required to apply for Danish residence via their family member’s status are also advised to do so before this date.

British citizens who qualify for permanent residency (tidsubegrænset ophold) in Denmark in accordance with EU rules are also advised to apply for this prior to March 29th.

“This will make it easier for you to prove you have the right to reside (in Denmark)” while enabling Danish authorities to see that residency had been approved prior to March 29th, the ministry wrote.

Applications for EU registration certificates and residency permits should be made to the State Administration (Statsforvaltningen), where more information on EU free movement residency rules is also available.

The ministry also advised persons with questions regarding residency and rights connected to Brexit to contact the Ministry of Immigration and Integration via email.

Although Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has previously moved to reassure Denmark-based British citizens over their future status in the event of a no-deal Brexit, no official approach has yet been made clear.

But the ministry moved to provide the information via its website on Tuesday.

“Great Britain’s decision to leave the EU creates general uncertainty about the future for all parties. At the same time, the potential outcome of a no-deal scenario is a cause of concern for Denmark-based British citizens as well as their families,” the ministry wrote.

The website post notes that the agreement reached between British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU negotiators in November sought to “ensure that British citizens who, prior to Brexit, were legally resident in the EU under free movement rules, can continue to live in the EU after March 29th, 2019 under conditions that generally follow those in place today.”

That agreement was, however, rejected by an overwhelming majority in the British parliament last week, and has seen extensive criticism from both pro-Remain and pro-Leave voices in parliament and society alike in the UK. It remains unclear whether any agreement will be approved.

If no agreement is voted through, the default outcome is a no-deal British withdrawal on March 29th.

The ministry made its position over the agreement clear in the statement published on its website.

“It is still the hope of the Danish government that the withdrawal agreement currently on the table will be approved. That would undoubtedly be best for all parties and not least for citizens who have taken advantage of free movement to and from the United Kingdom, and their families,” the message read.

“What will happen is still unknown. That depends on the United Kingdom,” the ministry also wrote.

