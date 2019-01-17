What exactly is France's plan for a no-deal Brexit?

Photo: AFP

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Thursday that France has activated its plan for a no-deal Brexit. But what exactly does this plan entail?

The no-deal Brexit plan that France is set to trigger later on Thursday includes measures that aim to ensure that there is no interruption of rights and that the rights of our fellow citizens and our businesses are effectively protected, the prime minister said.

The French parliament is expected to complete the adoption of a bill Thursday, allowing the government to pass five decrees covering preparations for a no-deal Brexit, which could create chaotic scenes on both sides of the Channel.

Here's what the plan entails so far.

Britons in France