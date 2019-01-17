Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark allows use of scooters and hoverboards in bicycle lanes

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
17 January 2019
16:53 CET+01:00

Share this article

Denmark allows use of scooters and hoverboards in bicycle lanes
Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
17 January 2019
16:53 CET+01:00
Electric-powered scooters and hoverboards can now be driven in Denmark’s cycle lanes, joining mopeds and bicycles as two-wheeled traffic.

Uniwheel and electric skateboards are also amongst the lightweight motorised vehicles now legally allowed to travel on cycle paths, provided they adhere to rules set out by the Ministry of Transport, Building and Housing.

Two trial schemes enabling the use of the motorised and driver-balanced vehicles began on Thursday, despite a number of warnings against the idea.

The Danish Traffic Safety Council (Rådet For Sikker Trafik) has called the scheme an “exceptionally bad idea”, while the Danish Cyclists’ Federation (Cyklistforbundet) and National Police have both expressed scepticism.

Swedish app Voi is set to release 200 electric scooters onto Copenhagen’s streets.

Voi’s Denmark director Eric André said the company had good experience with safety measures from its operations in Stockholm.

“We do a lot of work to inform our users about safety. We naturally recommend the use of helmets,” André said.

The light vehicles covered by the new trial are subject to a number of rules for use on cycle lanes, including the same use of lights and reflectors as on bicycles.

A full set of traffic rules for use of the vehicles can be found on the ministry’s website.

READ ALSO: Inflatable bicycle helmet doubles sales in Denmark

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  2. No-deal Brexit: Britons in EU could be forced to retake driving tests
  3. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  4. No-deal Brexit could cost Denmark billions, companies looking at alternative markets: ministry
  5. Babies wanted: Nordic countries crying out for kids

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  2. No-deal Brexit: Britons in EU could be forced to retake driving tests
  3. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  4. No-deal Brexit could cost Denmark billions, companies looking at alternative markets: ministry
  5. Babies wanted: Nordic countries crying out for kids

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

14/01
Danish WW2 history question
09/01
Discussions on Sundays
02/01
ARTNSIPS art events at local bars, café's and museums
21/12
Seeking old shipmates...
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
View all notices
Post a new notice