Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge closed for four hours after accident

14 January 2019
17:25 CET+01:00
Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Ritzau Scanpix
14 January 2019
17:25 CET+01:00
The Great Belt Bridge has now reopened after an accident caused the fixed link between Funen and Zealand to close for several hours Monday afternoon.

The Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) confirmed on Twitter that the road had been reopened.

A large vehicle fell across the central reservation on the bridge at around 12pm, causing a closure in both directions and kilometre-long tailbacks.

“There was a lorry with an empty trailer. It proceeded on to the bridge but fell over on the suspension bridge section, leaving the trailer hanging across the central reservation,” South Zealand Police duty officer Jesper Lovmand told Ritzau.

The trailer is likely to have been blown off balance by windy conditions on the bridge, Lovmand said, in an uncomfortable reminder of circumstances surrounding a tragic rail accident on another part of the bridge earlier this month, which cost eight lives.

No injuries occurred during Monday’s incident.

Authorities had warned vehicles susceptible to high winds against driving across the bridge due to the conditions. That warning remained in place on Monday afternoon, Lovmand said.

The duty officer was unable to comment on why the vehicle was on the bridge, despite the warning having been in place at the time.

“It is too early to say. Nonetheless, it is up there,” he said.

