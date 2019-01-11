Aalborg is world’s eighth-most interesting place to visit this year: New York Times

Aalborg's Musikkens Hus during a gymnastics event in 2017. Photo: Henning Bagger / Scanpix 2017

North Jutland’s Aalborg, the fourth-largest city in Denmark, is the eighth-most interesting travel destination this year, according to the New York Times.

Aalborg is the latest Danish city to achieve recognition from a major international publication for its qualities as a tourism destination.

The New York Times’ recently published ’52 Places to Go in 2019’ includes the North Jutland city, population 136,000, at number 8, joining an eclectic mix of cities, regions, towns and territories on the list.

U.S. territory Puerto Rico is number 1 on the list, while Aalborg is sandwiched between two island groups – Japan’s Setouchi Islands and the Azores – placed at numbers 7 and 9 respectively.

The only European city or destination to appear higher than Aalborg is Munich, which takes fifth spot.

“Viking long ships once glided through Aalborg’s mighty Limfjord. Today, the city is turning its most famous natural asset into an artistic one,” the NYT writes, citing the Utzon design center, concert hall Musikkens Hus, Aalborg Street Food and the Nordkraft power plant-turned-culture-hub amongst the town’s highlights.

“The historic Aalborg Akvavit distillery, which produced the potent Scandinavian spirit, is being transformed into a new creative district over the next two years,” the write-up continues.

Visit Aalborg director Rasmus Jerver expressed his delight at Aalborg’s impressive inclusion on the list.

“It’s fantastic. When you know the city, and are used to marketing it, it’s easy to understand,” Jerver told DR.

“So when someone comes from outside and confirms that what we think about the city is also the experience they have of it, that is just great,” he added.

Jerver added that he was particularly proud of the achievement given that neither Visit Aalborg nor Aalborg Municipality had promoted the city to the New York Times directly.

The last Danish city to be placed high on the NYT list was Aarhus, which was awarded 16th place in 2016.

Aalborg’s success continues a good spell for Danish cities in international tourism recommendations.

In October, Lonely Planet named Copenhagen its top city to visit in 2019, after judging Aarhus number two in its list of the ten best destinations in Europe for 2016.

