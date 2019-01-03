Water levels now decreasing after Danish weather described as 'dangerous'

Flooding at the marina in Horsens on January 2nd. Photo: Morten Pape/Ritzau Scanpix

High water levels caused by windy conditions in Denmark are subsiding after concerns were raised over the situation.

National meteorological agency DMI on Wednesday evening warned of “very dangerous” weather, particularly in the Funen area, waterways in southeastern Jutland and at the Little Belt strait between Jutland and Funen.

Water levels were up to 175 centimetres above normal in some areas, the agency said according to Politiken’s report.

“Protect yourself and your property. Strong winds combined with high waters will result in coastal flooding and significant damage to buildings and coastal protection. The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel in at-risk areas of the coast and to follow the advice of authorities,” DMI wrote.

Despite the warning, damage around the country does not yet appear to have been serious and DMI lifted its official warning later on Wednesday evening.

Also on Wednesday, the Danish Storm Council (Stormrådet) confirmed flooding conditions on the north Funen coast.

Assessments on whether flooding conditions due to storms were present elsewhere in the country are expected to be completed during Thursday, Ritzau writes.

“Water levels have not yet peaked everywhere in the country, so the Danish Storm Council will, based on data to be collected, assess whether flooding is present elsewhere in the country,” the council wrote.

Officially declared flooding enables homeowners to make claims for damages to their property with insurance companies until March 3rd, the council said.

