Train traffic resumes on Great Belt Bridge after fatal accident

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Trains are again running across the Great Belt Fixed Link between Zealand and Funen after services connecting Danish regions were brought to a standstill by a fatal accident on Wednesday.

Rail operations authority Banedanmark confirmed that services would resume following the crash Wednesday morning, in which a passenger train collided with objects fallen from a passing freight train. Eight people lost their lives.

The train crash, which occurred during poor weather conditions resulting from Storm Alfrida, resulted in damage to overhead lines, delaying reopening of the line.

InterCity regional trains would be the first to use the line before the faster, express Lyntog services are given the go-ahead to resume services across the Great Belt, national operator DSB tweeted.

Togene mellem landsdelene kører nu igen, dog med ændringer og forsinkelser.



Lyn-togene fortsat kun mellem Odense og Aarhus.



IC-togene kører så småt normalt igen, der vil dog kunne forekomme enkelte forsinkelser og aflysninger.



Læs mere her: https://t.co/yPbSdxDuPd https://t.co/rzYx6Jgee2 — DSB (@omDSB) January 3, 2019

Freight trains have also been permitted to use the line again with one track having reopened on Thursday morning and the second scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Both freight and passenger trains will be required to travel at reduced speeds on a section of the line, Banedanmark said.

Wednesday’s accident saw eight people lose their lives and 16 injured, two of which remain in hospital in non-life threatening condition. The accident was the most devastating train crash in Denmark since 1988.

The Danish Maritime Investigation Board (Havarikommissionen) is investigating the accident along with Funen Police.

Rail connections continued to be affected by the accident into Thursday, with trains between Copenhagen and Esbjerg cancelled and InterCity and express Lyntog trains not crossing the bridge and replacement bus services filling in.

