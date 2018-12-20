Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark analysing suspected video of Morocco murder: authorities

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
20 December 2018
15:57 CET+01:00
morocco

Share this article

Denmark analysing suspected video of Morocco murder: authorities
A photo showing the location in the High Atlas moutains near Imlil, Morocco were the victims were murdered. Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB scanpix/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
20 December 2018
15:57 CET+01:00
Danish security services are analysing a video thought to show the murder of one of two women hikers killed in Morocco by suspected extremists, authorities said Thursday.

The PET intelligence service and police "are analysing the video and cannot currently make any other comment about its authenticity," they said in a statement.

PET had earlier said that a video published online could show the murder of one of the women.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, a Danish woman of 24 and a 28-year-old Norwegian, Maren Ueland, were found dead on Monday in the High Atlas mountains where they had been camping.

Moroccan investigators say they have arrested four suspects in a probe into
the murders.

Morocco's central judicial investigations office said it was looking into a possible "terrorist motive".

A man seen in the video is heard railing against the "enemies of Allah".

READ ALSO: Morocco arrests three suspects in Islamist-linked murders of Danish, Norwegian hikers: source

morocco
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Denmark analysing suspected video of Morocco murder: authorities
  3. Why do Danes eat duck and pork at Christmas?
  4. Santa analysis: Claus and Europe feel Brexit pinch, as will UK's Christmas
  5. How a group of Brits took up a struggle for millions of their co-citizens: Part One

From our sponsors

Why 2019 is a great year to live abroad

Around 50 million people live outside their native countries, enticed by the many benefits of expatriation. Such an upheaval isn’t without its challenges but as we approach 2019, an expat survey* suggests there’s never been a better time to live abroad.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Denmark analysing suspected video of Morocco murder: authorities
  3. Why do Danes eat duck and pork at Christmas?
  4. Santa analysis: Claus and Europe feel Brexit pinch, as will UK's Christmas
  5. How a group of Brits took up a struggle for millions of their co-citizens: Part One

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
View all notices
Post a new notice