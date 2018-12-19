Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Entrepreneur holds out hope for Danish Formula 1 race

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 December 2018
17:35 CET+01:00
formula 1

Share this article

Entrepreneur holds out hope for Danish Formula 1 race
Driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi in November. Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 December 2018
17:35 CET+01:00
A project to bring a Formula 1 event to Copenhagen has been officially scrapped, but one of the concept’s promotors has not yet given up hope of seeing the sport come to Denmark.

Helge Sander, an entrepreneur, former MP and the primary backer of the original project, said that he was interested in finding an alternative Danish location for Formula 1.

“The positive vibe around Formula 1 has naturally caused other municipalities to react,” Sander said.

“If a sufficiently interesting project emerges elsewhere in Denmark, it should naturally be tried, provided the relevant practical, sustainable and economic conditions are fulfilled,” he said.

The municipalities in question do not currently wish to be named, Sander said, adding that the sport’s licensing body Formula One Management would have the final say on the matter.

But the Formula 1 calendar is evidence that any Danish Grand Prix would not have to be held in the country’s capital, he said.

The entrepreneur said he remained disappointed by the lack of government and municipal support for using the streets of Copenhagen as a race track.

Sander’s proposal for the city had been approved by the Formula 1 management in London and regulator FIA.

But that project is now officially over, despite two years of preliminary work costing several million Danish kroner.

The company used for the campaign, the Society for Promotion of Formula 1 in Copenhagen (Foreningen til Fremme af Formel 1 i København), has now been deregistered as a company and with tax authorities, Sander confirmed.

That comes after Copenhagen Lord Mayor said in September that he no longer viewed the concept as politically viable.

“We had to take in the shock of that announcement, but we have to accept that right now it is not possible to arrange a Formula 1 race in Copenhagen, even though I have received positive messages almost daily since the mayor’s announcement,” Sander said.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen lord mayor parks Formula 1 project

formula 1
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Morocco arrests suspect after brutal murder of Danish, Norwegian women
  3. Two Danes climbed a pyramid. Why is Egypt mad?
  4. Danish Conservatives present major tax cut plan
  5. Danish charity hands out record number of food boxes

From our sponsors

Where this adventurous Nordic couple are spending Christmas

Icelanders Thorunn and Sindri live in Sweden but won't be flying back to their home country for Christmas. Find out where the adventurous couple will be heading instead!

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Morocco arrests suspect after brutal murder of Danish, Norwegian women
  3. Two Danes climbed a pyramid. Why is Egypt mad?
  4. Danish Conservatives present major tax cut plan
  5. Danish charity hands out record number of food boxes

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
View all notices
Post a new notice