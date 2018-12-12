Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish music festival to guarantee 50 percent female lineup

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
12 December 2018
18:01 CET+01:00
equalityfeminismmusicfestivals

Share this article

Danish music festival to guarantee 50 percent female lineup
Sinead O'Connor plating at the Tønder Festival in 2013. Photo: Casper Dalhoff/AP/POLFOTO/arkiv/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
12 December 2018
18:01 CET+01:00
The Tønder Festival says it will ensure 50 percent of its performers in future are female.

Last year, around 40 percent of the lineup was female at the folk music event in the South Jutland town, DR writes.

That proportion will soon become a 50-50 balance, according to organizers, who have announced the festival’s participation in the international Keychange programme, which seeks to increase the number of female artists on festival stages.

“We already have many women on stage at Tønder, and we naturally want to continue that. It’s a natural choice for us to support the Keychange project,” Tønder Festival artistic leader Maria Theessink said.

By aligning itself with Keychange, Tønder Festival pledges to reach a distribution of 50 percent female and 50 percent male artists on its programme by 2022.

Around 150 international festivals are part of the project, which is led by NGO PRS Foundation, with the support of the European Union’s Creative Europe programme.

Spanish festival Primavera was reported earlier this month to have booked equal numbers of men and women for its 2019 edition, which will take place in May.

Danish festivals have in the past been criticized for having too few female singers and bands on their lineups. In 2018, 27 percent of the artists at the Roskilde Festival were female, while at NorthSide that figure was just 12 percent, according to a DR count.

READ ALSO: Parents ridiculed for complaining to Roskilde Festival over camping areas

equalityfeminismmusicfestivals
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten tips for surviving a Danish Christmas party
  2. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  3. EU vote could play havoc with Danish rules on unemployment benefits
  4. Government changes Danish residency requirement for unemployment insurance
  5. Computer with data on 20,000 people stolen in Denmark

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Ten tips for surviving a Danish Christmas party
  2. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  3. EU vote could play havoc with Danish rules on unemployment benefits
  4. Government changes Danish residency requirement for unemployment insurance
  5. Computer with data on 20,000 people stolen in Denmark

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to know who you are!
03/12
Onsite engineers needed for 3-6 month temp contract
30/11
Relative
16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices
Post a new notice