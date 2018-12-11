Ten tips for surviving a Danish Christmas party

3. Wow them with your Danish

No matter where you land on the Danish scale, be sure to break out your skills. If you’re a total newcomer, the Danes will feign amazement at a simple ‘Hvordan går det?’ If you’re more advanced than that though, be careful: Once you display a certain level of Danish, you may not be able to successfully switch back over to English (at least not until everyone is drunk – which shouldn’t take long).

4. Say yes to the schnapps



Photo: Ole Steen/Polfoto/Ritzau

Christmas parties and schnapps go together like jam and pungent cheese – that is to say, they are a terrible combination for everyone except the Danes, who think nothing of downing numerous schnapps in the company of their colleagues and boss, a practice that may seem fraught with pitfalls to the non-Dane. You will be offered schnapps throughout the night, and while you may be tempted to say no every time it might be a good idea to give in to every fifth or sixth offer, just to show you’re trying.

5. Be prepared to do a LOT of sitting

Photo: a0peter/Flickr Once the opening pleasantries, hand-shaking and awkwardness concludes, you’ll be guided to the dinner table. If seating is optional (although to be honest, it probably won’t be) scope out a good spot, because you are going to be there for a looooong time. Danish dinner parties are colossal sit-a-thons, but the julefrokost can often take it to new, butt-numbing levels. If it’s a larger party and you missed shaking a hand or two at entry, make sure you shake hands with those sitting in your immediate vicinity. After all, you’re going to be next to them for a dreadfully long time so you might as well start it off right. 6. Learn the eating routine Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix When you sit down, you’re likely to find one plate stacked upon the other. That’s because the Danes have a lot of rules about the order in which things are eaten and the proper combination of foods. Piling up your first plate with meat and sides is a real rookie mistake. That top plate, you see, is for the fish. The logic (if there is any to be found) is that you don’t want the remains of your salmon and curried herring mixing with the endless array of pork products that you will pile up on your next trip to the buffet line. Danes also tend to scoff at putting the wrong thing on the wrong bread, so pro tip: put the herring on rugbrød (rye bread) and only rugbrød. 7. Choose your underwear carefully

Photo: Michael Probst/AP/Ritzau Mention julefrokost to anyone in Denmark and you’re likely to hear a wisecrack about infidelity. And behind those jokes are cold hard facts: a survey in 2012 revealed that every fifth Dane has gotten busy with a colleague at a julefrokost and that five percent of Danes in relationships have cheated on their partner at a Christmas party. So pick your undies carefully before you leave – putting on your best pair might be a good idea if you’re single because hey, you might be showing them off later. For those in committed relationships, selecting a sexy pair may lead to suspicion and jealousy before you even get out the door.