Two arrested over suspected murder of reformed Copenhagen gang leader

A picture of Nedim Yasar is held at his funeral on November 24th. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix

Two men aged 24 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of the murder and conspiracy to murder of Nedim Yasar, a reformed gang leader who latterly worked as a radio host and community mentor.

Copenhagen Police announced the arrests via a press statement on Thursday.

Yasar, who left a Copenhagen-based criminal gang in 2012, worked on Radio24syv’s programme ‘Politiradio’ and as a mentor for young people and was about to release his memoir ‘Rødder’ (Roots).

He was shot on the evening of November 19th on the Hejrevej road in the Nordvest neighbourhood of Copenhagen after leaving a launch event for the book, which was published the following day – the same day Yasar’s death from his injuries was confirmed by police.

The book details Yasar’s past as a gang member and his experiences leaving criminal life with the help of an exit programme run by authorities.

Police confirmed that investigation of motives behind the crime was ongoing.

No further information was released on whether Yasar knew either or both of the arrested men.

The two suspects will appear at preliminary court proceedings on Friday with the prosecution requesting they be remanded in custody.

