Department store robbery causes major police response in Copenhagen

6 December 2018
19:38 CET+01:00
Police respond to an alert of an armed man at the Illum store in central Copenhagen. Photo: Jens Astrup/Ritzau Scanpix
An attempted robbery at department store Illum was the cause of a large-scale police response in Copenhagen late on Thursday afternoon.

One person has been arrested, while another was detained by law enforcement while police assess that individual’s potential connection to the incident, duty officer Henrik Brix with Copenhagen Police told Ritzau.

Police were present in large numbers in the centre of the city on Thursday afternoon.

“We received a report of an armed man in Illum, which we reacted to,” Brix said.

The officer was unable to initially say whether the attempt had resulted in any goods being stolen.

Illum was closed as a result of the police operation, and trains were instructed not to stop at nearby Nørreport and Kongens Nytorv stations.

Both stations have since re-opened.

