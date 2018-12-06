Department store robbery causes major police response in Copenhagen

One person has been arrested, while another was detained by law enforcement while police assess that individual’s potential connection to the incident, duty officer Henrik Brix with Copenhagen Police told Ritzau.
Vi er i øjeblikket massivt tilstede i området omkring Illum og Indre By grundet et røveri. 1 person er anholdt, men vi søger stadig efter flere gerningsmænd. Dette kan have indflydelse på de off. transportmidler i området. Intet yderligere for nu #politidk— Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) December 6, 2018
Police were present in large numbers in the centre of the city on Thursday afternoon.
“We received a report of an armed man in Illum, which we reacted to,” Brix said.
The officer was unable to initially say whether the attempt had resulted in any goods being stolen.
Illum was closed as a result of the police operation, and trains were instructed not to stop at nearby Nørreport and Kongens Nytorv stations.
Both stations have since re-opened.
