People from non-Western countries fail Danish citizenship test more often: ministry

Pastor N. F. S. Grundtvig, whose philosophy helped create Denmark's 'højskole' movement, is a potential subject for citizenship test questions. File photo: NIELS AHLMANN OLESEN/Ritzau Scanpix

People from Iraq, Somalia, Turkey and Afghanistan are more likely to fail the Danish citizenship test than other nationalities.

Thousands of people across Denmark will today take the country’s citizenship test in a bid to become nationals of their adopted home.

The test involves 40 multiple choice questions on Danish culture, history and society. The pass mark is 32.

The Local Denmark editor Michael Barrett, a British citizen, will be amongst those taking the test, which is held twice yearly, on Wednesday.

I’ll be taking the Danish #citizenship test tomorrow afternoon. More nervous than I was about university exams. Now, what was an overenskomst again?#indfødsretsprøve #statsborgerskab #denmark — Michael Barrett (@MLBarrett15) November 27, 2018

According to an analysis carried out by the Ministry for Immigration and Integration based on the 3,545 people who took the test in November 2017, people from countries classed as ‘non-Western’ fail the test six times out of ten.

The overall pass rate in November 2017 was 54 percent. People from Western countries passed at an average of eight times out of ten.

Brits and Germans had the best pass rates by nationality, with nine out of ten passing.

People under the age of 25 also have relatively low pass rates, according to the ministry.

The analysis also found that people with university-level education have better prospects for achieving the required 32 correct answers, while people in employment have higher pass rates than those out of work.

Immigration minister Inger Støjberg, in comments that are unlikely to inspire people taking the test on Wednesday, said she was unsurprised by lower pass rates amongst non-Western nationalities.

“It is not surprising, because this group is also lagging behind when we look at other parameters,” Støjberg said in a press statement.

“There is something quite special about becoming a Danish citizen, and it requires effort to achieve,” she added.

Støjberg also she said supported the concept of testing would-be citizens’ knowledge of Danish history, society and culture.

“The citizenship test helps to ensure that only those who really want to be a part of Denmark are able to pass,” she said.

READ ALSO: Quick quiz: Can you correctly answer ten Danish citizenship test questions?