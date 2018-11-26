Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish town complains over noise as police use helicopter to search for missing woman

26 November 2018
Residents in the town of Holte near Copenhagen have contacted police to register complaints over a noisy helicopter.

Police used a helicopter early on Monday morning to search for a 75-year-old woman who had been reported missing, Ritzau writes.

North Zealand Police had received 23 complaints by 8am on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

“We are naturally sorry to have disturbed residents, but we hope for understanding that there was good reason to do so,” North Zealand Police press officer Henriette Døssing said.

The missing woman, whose first name is Ulla, is described as 1.68 metres tall and with short grey-black hair.

She is reported to have left her home in the Geels Skov area on Sunday morning. After searching for her throughout the day, her family contacted police on Sunday evening.

Police have called for people in the area to check garages, outhouses and other places where she may have sought shelter, and released an image of the missing woman on Twitter. Any possible sightings should be reported using telephone number 114.

In an earlier tweet, North Zealand Police also apologised for noise caused by the helicopter search. The helicopter took off at 4:30am on Monday, police said.

