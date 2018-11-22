Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Bendtner drops appeal against conviction for attacking taxi driver

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 November 2018
09:58 CET+01:00
Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner has had to drop his appeal against a 50-day prison sentence, the state prosecutor of Copenhagen announced on Wednesday.

"The footballer is withdrawing his appeal. The public prosecutor of Copenhagen believes that there is not sufficient reason to maintain his appeal. The verdict therefore enters into force," tweeted the prosecution.

Bendtner was found guilty earlier this month of assaulting a taxi driver, the victim reportedly suffering a broken jaw.

The player claimed he was acting in self-defence.

"Nicklas does not agree with the decision of the court but decided to put the case behind him and focus on his club and his family," his lawyer Anders Nemeth told Danish news agency Ritzau.

It was not immediately clear if, or when, the striker would serve his time in prison. In Denmark, someone sentenced to less than six months may be placed under electronic surveillance.

The former Juventus and Arsenal forward now plays for Rosenborg in Norway.

His off-field behaviour has got him into trouble in the past.

In 2013, while at Juventus, he was slapped with a 110,708 euro fine and stripped of his driving licence for three years after being caught drink driving.

He missed the 2018 World Cup because of injury.

READ ALSO: Danish footballer Bendtner gets 50 days in jail for taxi driver assault

