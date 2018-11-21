Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish envoy returns to Iran after foiled assassination plot

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 November 2018
09:41 CET+01:00
iranpeteudiplomacy

Share this article

Danish envoy returns to Iran after foiled assassination plot
A file photo of a foreign ministry press meeting. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 November 2018
09:41 CET+01:00
Denmark said Tuesday its ambassador would return to Iran this week, three weeks after he was recalled over Copenhagen's assertion that Tehran tried to kill three Iranian dissidents on Danish soil.

"The ambassador is going back to Iran on Thursday," Danish foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne Møller told AFP.

Denmark has accused Tehran of plotting an "attack" against three Iranians believed to be members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) who live in Denmark.

Tehran blames ASMLA, which it calls a terrorist organisation, for an attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on September 22nd, spraying the crowd with gunfire and killing 24 people.

Iran has rejected the Danish allegations, claiming Tehran's enemies are conspiring to ruin its relations with Europe.

Copenhagen has been consulting with its European allies about possible sanctions against Tehran.

"In the meeting yesterday (Monday), we received a lot of support. We are still looking at what kind of sanctions can be applied to Iran," Møller said.

"A new phase has begun to counter Iran's unacceptable behaviour. Danish diplomacy will focus heavily on supporting these efforts in European capitals, in Brussels and in Tehran," a foreign ministry statement said.

READ ALSO: EU to consider sanctions on Iran for failed attack plots in France, Denmark

iranpeteudiplomacy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Gloves and scarves out as winter hits Denmark
  2. Danske Bank whistleblower says he raised alarm four times
  3. Danish princess eats meal made from surplus in dinner against food waste
  4. Man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour identified as Irish tourist
  5. Greenland seeks tourists, investors with new airports

From our sponsors

This small Mediterranean capital is the perfect winter city break

Valletta, Malta’s small but mighty capital, still feels like one of the Med’s undiscovered gems. But it won’t stay that way for long. The Local’s commercial editor, Sophie Miskiw, explored 2018's Capital of Culture and can’t wait to go back.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Gloves and scarves out as winter hits Denmark
  2. Danske Bank whistleblower says he raised alarm four times
  3. Danish princess eats meal made from surplus in dinner against food waste
  4. Man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour identified as Irish tourist
  5. Greenland seeks tourists, investors with new airports

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices