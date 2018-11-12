Grey and wet Danish week to end with sunshine

File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The coming days are forecast to be cloudy and showery much of the time, but drier conditions and some sun may appear by the end of the week.

A small amount of sun was forecast for Monday morning, before greyer weather kicks in for the coming days, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“We’re starting with a bit of sun today. There might actually be some sun in North Jutland. But it will gradually get cloudier and there will be some rain from the south during the afternoon. The rain will be falling all evening and won’t start to clear until tonight,” DMI duty meteorologist Janne Hansen said early on Monday.

Monday’s temperature is around ten degrees Celsius with a moderate southerly wind.

Mandagen byder på lidt sol, en masse skyer og fra i eftermiddag regn. Men det er mildt for årstiden - dagtemperaturer omkring 10 grader . pic.twitter.com/7RcFjpwo3v — DMI (@dmidk) November 12, 2018

“Tuesday will start well with sun in most places, but there may also be showers, especially in Jutland. Temperatures will stay at around ten degrees (Celsius),” Hansen said.

A clear start to the day is also expected on Wednesday before a new front reaches the country.

That will bring rain to North Jutland followed by the rest of the country.

“North Jutland will see some rain during the afternoon before it spreads to the rest of the country. Temperatures will be between 10-12°C,” Hansen said.

A high-pressure front will bring brighter skies on Thursday and Friday.

“On Thursday we have a front over the east at the beginning of the day. But that will clear up, and we will eventually get some sunshine throughout the country. There will only be showers in the east at the start of the day,” the meteorologist said.

Clearer, sunnier weather is forecast to follow on Friday with temperatures at 7-10°C, according to DMI’s forecast.

READ MORE: Weather reports from Denmark