Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Turbine maker Vestas turns in record order book

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
7 November 2018
13:02 CET+01:00
vestas

Share this article

Turbine maker Vestas turns in record order book
Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
7 November 2018
13:02 CET+01:00
Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, said Wednesday its order book had reached an all-time high, but falling prices took the gust out of the company's sales figures.

The value of the backlog of wind turbine orders and service agreements stood at 23.7 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, up 3.5 billion euros compared to the same time last year.

Business in the United States boomed, with deliveries of turbines there jumping by 61 percent in the three months through September to 1.65 gigawatts.

That accounted for more than half of all turbines the company delivered.

While deliveries of turbines by production capacity rose by nearly 29 percent, the falling sales prices resulted in stagnating revenues.

Sales totalled 2.8 billion euros, a gain of 2.5 percent from the same quarter one year ago. Over the first nine months of the year, sales were down less than one percent.

Net profit in the quarter fell by 30 percent to 178 million euros.

Chief executive Anders Runevad said that despite the high level of competition the "average selling price in the third quarter saw continued underlying stabilisation" and pledged the company would remain focused on containing its fixed costs.

Vestas left its annual forecasts unchanged, with revenue expected to come in between 10 and 10.5 billion euros, up from 10 billion last year. Its operating margin is expected to fall to between 9.5 and 10 percent, compared to 12.7 percent in 2017.

The company's shares rose 3.7 percent in midday trading in Copenhagen.

READ ALSO: 200 Danish jobs could be lost in Vestas cuts

vestas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Pet travel after Brexit: Brits living in EU urged to visit vets
  2. Denmark’s bacon exports damaging environment: Greenpeace
  3. Faulty sat nav caused major police operation in Danish village
  4. The Local takes home two gongs at media awards
  5. The Local's introductory guide to parental leave in Denmark

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Pet travel after Brexit: Brits living in EU urged to visit vets
  2. Denmark’s bacon exports damaging environment: Greenpeace
  3. Faulty sat nav caused major police operation in Danish village
  4. The Local takes home two gongs at media awards
  5. The Local's introductory guide to parental leave in Denmark

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices