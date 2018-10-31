Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Iran summons Danish ambassador over assassination plot allegations

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
31 October 2018
15:14 CET+01:00
iranassassination

Share this article

Iran summons Danish ambassador over assassination plot allegations
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, seen here at a meeting within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Extraordinary Summit in December 2017. Photo: Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/AP/Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
31 October 2018
15:14 CET+01:00
Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador on Wednesday over the arrest of an Iranian-Norwegian national for allegedly plotting an attack in Denmark.
"The Danish ambassador arrived at the foreign ministry this morning," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a statement, saying he met with a senior official for European affairs.
 
"In this meeting the official strongly denied the biased reports on a foiled attack plot on an Iranian dissident in Denmark and its attribution to the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ghasemi added.
 
The official also warned against "hasty and controversial actions".
 
 
 
In September, Tehran accused Denmark, along with the Netherlands and Britain, of "hosting several members of the terrorist group" that Iran holds responsible for an attack in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran that killed 24 people.
 
Ghasemi earlier called the Danish allegations "a continuation of conspiracies by the enemies of good and developing relations between Iran and Europe."
iranassassination
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Iran attempted political assassination in Denmark: PET
  2. The Danish Halloween: pumpkins and 'hygge'
  3. Danish politicians slam White House report as ‘fake news’, ‘scare campaign’
  4. Denmark's proposal to recruit skilled foreign labour falls apart
  5. Copenhagen to men: how’s your sperm?

From our sponsors

The unexpected way an MBA kickstarts an international career

Two MBA graduates from EMLYON Business School explain how their studies helped them to land their dream jobs working for international organisations.

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Iran attempted political assassination in Denmark: PET
  2. The Danish Halloween: pumpkins and 'hygge'
  3. Danish politicians slam White House report as ‘fake news’, ‘scare campaign’
  4. Denmark's proposal to recruit skilled foreign labour falls apart
  5. Copenhagen to men: how’s your sperm?

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices