Google Pay comes to Denmark

Photo: Google

Danes now have yet another option for paying in stores and online.

US tech giant Google announced on Tuesday that its Google Pay service is launching in Denmark and the rest of the Nordic nations.

Google Pay will now compete with the popular MobilePay app, Apple Pay Swipp, Samsung Pay, the Dankort and good old fashioned cash.

The mobile payment solution will be available to Jyske Bank and Nordea customers who have a smartphone operating on the Android system.

“We want to make everyday life easier for our customers. Mobile payment is a very convenient way to make everyday purchases without carrying your wallet with you, at all times. Mobile payment is easy, accessible and secure – and that’s what our customers want,” Topi Manner, the head of personal banking at Nordea, said in a press release

“We want customers to be able to choose between all of the available solutions. This will give customers with Android phones the ability to make easy payments and home and abroad,” Jyske Bank director Peter Schleidt said.

Google spokeswoman Florence Diss said Google Pay can offer advantages that other payment options cannot.

“The idea is to add more value than just the payment. For example, if you’re going to take the Metro, the idea is that you will receive a Google Pay notification via Google Maps that the Metro is delayed and that it’s better to take the bus,” she told Berlingske.

While the service doesn’t cost any money to use, customers have to be willing to give up data about their purchasing habits.

“That’s the way Google works. They live off of data and we make customers aware of that,” Jyske Bank’s Schleidt said.

Google Pay will be available at all locations where the other existing forms of cashless payments are accepted.