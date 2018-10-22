'Up to eight men' involved in assault in Aarhus

File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Police in Aarhus have arrested a 24-year-old man after a 23-year-old was stabbed with a knife-like object.

The 23-year-old male victim was stabbed on Sunday afternoon on the Langelandsgade street, a busy road connecting the centre of the city with the inner ring road to the north.

East Jutland police confirmed in a press statement that the violent incident had taken place.

The man was not seriously injured by the stab wounds inflicted by a knife-like object in the attack, police said. He is reported to have been injured in the shoulder area.

A group of seven or eight men were seen leaving the area in two cars. One of the two cars was tracked down by police around 15 minutes later. A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested, although the police press statement did not give further detail of the charge.

Neither did police go into detail about the possible motive for the attack in the press statement. The victim is not thought to have been targeted at random, however.

East Jutland Police were informed of the attack at 3:27pm on Sunday. The 24-year-old could face a preliminary hearing on Monday.

“The plan at this time is that he will appear (for preliminary court proceedings),” East Jutland Police duty officer Stig Heidemann told Ritzau at 1am on Monday.

“The planned charge at this stage is aggravated assault [kvalificeret vold, ed.],” Heidemann said.

