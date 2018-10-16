Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Mysterious animal found without legs, feet in Danish forest

Mysterious animal found without legs, feet in Danish forest
The animal was found in a forest between the towns of Struer and Lemvig. Photo: Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix
A dead animal with its head and hooves removed was discovered in a forest in western Jutland on Monday.

The animal was found by a person who was walking in the Klosterheden forest, local newspaper Holstebro Struer Dagbladet reports.

Police were alerted to the discovery at 2:20pm on Monday. The animal was found behind a bench near a parking area in the forest, which is located between the towns of Struer and Lemvig.

The long-haired animal, which was initially thought by the person who found it to be a horse, is an alpaca, a relative of the llama native to South America, police said.

“We do not yet know how it came to be there,” Lilian Jensen of Central and West Jutland Police told Holstebro Struer Dagbladet.

In addition to the missing head and hooves, the animal’s hind legs also had parts removed, which suggests that it may have been killed for its meat before being disposed of in the forest, the newspaper writes.

Jensen told Holstebro Struer Dagbladet that no reports of missing alpaca had been received.

Police also said that the condition of the carcass suggested it had been found within 24 hours of being left at the scene of the discovery.

