Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Copenhagen pays tribute as U2 dedicate concert to Kim Larsen

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
1 October 2018
14:30 CEST+02:00
kim larsen

Share this article

Copenhagen pays tribute as U2 dedicate concert to Kim Larsen
A mural of Kim Larsen on the outer fence at Christiania. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Ritzau 2018
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
1 October 2018
14:30 CEST+02:00
U2’s Bono recited Kim Larsen lyrics as the band paid tribute to the late Danish singer at a concert in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Playing at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, U2 decided to pay tribute to Larsen, the former lead singer of the hugely popular band Gasolin’, who died on Sunday aged 72.

READ ALSO: Danish rock legend Kim Larsen dead at 72

U2’s Bono dedicated Sunday evening’s concert to Larsen before reciting lyrics from the song ‘This Is My Life’, one of the Danish singer’s English-language hits, DR reports.

“This is my life/This is my time/You show me the light/And I go there/Give me the wine/Bitter and sweet/And a little bit of bread/That’s all I need,” Bono said as the arena’s big screen displayed a picture of Larsen.

The crowd reportedly broke into applause at the gesture.

The Irish band played at the Copenhagen venue, which has a capacity of 16,000, on both Saturday and Sunday. Although reviews were lukewarm, with Politiken calling the U2’s performance “neither relevant nor moving”, fans responded overwhelmingly positively after Bono’s gesture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tributes to the hugely-popular singer appeared in Copenhagen on Monday. A mural of Larsen was painted on Christiania's outer fence.

At Christianshavn Square, passers-by placed flowers, cigarettes and bottles of beer in memory of the Gasolin' frontman. Larsen lived during his youth at nearby student accommodation Sofiegården, where his band played some of their earliest concerts.


Tributes to Kim Larsen at Christianshavn Square. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Ritzau 2018

kim larsen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Obama uses Denmark speech to warn against 'racial', 'nationalistic' politics
  2. Danish rock legend Kim Larsen dead at 72
  3. Danish police: Swedish car that set off manhunt not involved in unspecified ‘threat’
  4. U2’s Bono takes shots at Swedish and Danish politics at Copenhagen gig
  5. Europe beats United States to reclaim Ryder Cup
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Sweden’s art scene shows its alternative side in Malmö

From major galleries to small independent artist-run spaces, Malmö’s art scene is as diverse as the city itself.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Obama uses Denmark speech to warn against 'racial', 'nationalistic' politics
  2. Danish rock legend Kim Larsen dead at 72
  3. Danish police: Swedish car that set off manhunt not involved in unspecified ‘threat’
  4. U2’s Bono takes shots at Swedish and Danish politics at Copenhagen gig
  5. Europe beats United States to reclaim Ryder Cup
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
View all notices
Advertisement