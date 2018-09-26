Copenhagen gang conflict has resulted in 11 arrests: police

A police car in Nørrebro, Copenhagen on Wednesday 26th September in a reported new operation against crime gangs. 11 people were arrested earlier this week. Photo: Bax Lindhardt/ Scanpix

A flare-up in gang related shootings in Copenhagen has resulted in 11 arrests in the Danish capital.

The individuals arrested in the operation will face preliminary court proceedings behind closed doors on Wednesday, Copenhagen Police have confirmed on Twitter.

Københavns Politi har sent i nat anholdt 11 personer som sættes i forbindelse med den verserende bandekonflikt - herunder flere skyderier. De vil blive fremstillet i grundlovsforhør sent på dagen. Anklager vil begære lukkede døre. Derfor ikke yderligere kommentarer #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) September 26, 2018

On Tuesday evening, a 27-year-old man was injured after being hit by a shot in the Nordvest neighbourhood.

The man was a passenger in a car and was shot at around 10:35pm. His condition is not considered to be critical.

Police said they although the man is not on record as being a gang member, he has previously been assessed to have connections to organised crime groups.

The shooting Tuesday is one of a series of similar violent incidents to have been reported in Copenhagen this month. The violence is connected to an internal split within a gang known as Brothas, according to police.

On September 19th, police put in place stop-and-search zones in the Nørrebro and Nordvest neighbourhoods. The ordinance zones allow police to stop anyone within a predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause.

Similar ordinances have since been applied in Hundige and Ishøj south of Copenhagen.

The most recent arrests follow a coordinated police operation on Sunday, in which seven people were detained and subsequently remanded in custody.

Further police raids have taken police in the Nørrebro area on Wednesday, Ritzau reports. Details of Wednesday's operation are yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

