Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money laundering scandal

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
24 September 2018
08:54 CEST+02:00
danske bankmoney laundering scandal

Share this article

EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money laundering scandal
A file photo showing reparation work at Danske Bank in Stockholm. Photo: Leif BLOM / TT News Agency / AFP/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
24 September 2018
08:54 CEST+02:00
The European Commission has called for an EU investigation into the regulatory failures that led to a multi-billion euro money laundering scandal at Denmark's Danske Bank.

Denmark's largest lender is at the centre of a storm of controversy and several inquiries after it said "a large part" of transactions totalling 200 billion euros at its Estonian branch were "suspicious".

The European Commission has written a letter to the European Banking Authority (EBA), the regulatory authority of the EU, to ask it to "fully utilise" its powers to probe what happened to the monitoring of Danske's Estonian office, spokesman Christian Wigand told AFP on Sunday.

More than 1.5 trillion Danish kroner (200 billion euros) transited through the Estonian subsidiary of Danske Bank between 2007 and 2015, according to an outside law firm that carried out a probe for Danske Bank.

The scandal engulfing Danske cost the lender's chief executive his job last week as investigators struggled to determine just how much dirty money transited through its Estonian subsidiary.

A big chunk of the allegedly-laundered funds came from Russia, according to the independent inquiry.

Danske itself said it could not be certain of the size of illegal sums involved.

The Financial Times reported that the letter from the European Commission to the EBA, which it has seen, called for investigators to establish any possible "breach or non-application of Union law both by the Estonian as well as the Danish supervisors", and asked for a probe "with the necessary degree of urgency".

Of the accounts under investigation -- which Danske closed in 2015 -- 6,200 are considered suspicious and most of them have been brought to the attention of authorities.

The scandal has triggered multiple inquiries, including in Denmark itself as well as by Britain's National Crime Agency.

READ MORE on the Danske Bank money laundering scandal

danske bankmoney laundering scandal
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark must be better at selling itself to foreign talents: CEO
  2. Copenhagen lord mayor parks Formula 1 project
  3. EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money laundering scandal
  4. Danish ambassador met with Iranian officials after attack
  5. Seven arrested after escalation in Copenhagen gang violence
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark must be better at selling itself to foreign talents: CEO
  2. Copenhagen lord mayor parks Formula 1 project
  3. EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money laundering scandal
  4. Danish ambassador met with Iranian officials after attack
  5. Seven arrested after escalation in Copenhagen gang violence
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
View all notices
Advertisement