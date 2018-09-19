Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danske Bank CEO resigns over money laundering scandal

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
19 September 2018
10:17 CEST+02:00
danske bankmoney laundering scandal

Share this article

Danske Bank CEO resigns over money laundering scandal
Thomas F. Borgen. Photo: Anne Bæk/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
19 September 2018
10:17 CEST+02:00
The chief executive of Denmark's largest lender Danske Bank announced his resignation Wednesday as the institution said it was unable to determine how much money was laundered through its Estonian branch.

The announcements came days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Danish investigators were probing transactions of up to $150 billion "from companies with ties to Russia and the former Soviet Union" that transited Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

In early August, the state prosecutor's office for serious economic and international crime said the bank was being investigated and prosecutors would decide whether to press charges.

"It is clear that Danske Bank has failed to live up to its responsibility in the case of possible money laundering in Estonia," chief executive Thomas F. Borgen said in a statement following the conclusion of the bank's internal probe.

"Even though the investigation conducted by the external law firm concludes that I have lived up to my legal obligations, I believe that it is best for all parties that I resign," Borgen said.

The bank said it was "not able to provide an accurate estimate of the amount of suspicious transactions made by non-resident customers in Estonia during the period."

Danske Bank said it would "donate the gross income from the customers in the period from 2007 to 2015, which is estimated at 1.5 billion kroner (201 million euros, $235 million), to an independent foundation which will be set up to support initiatives aimed at combating international financial crime, including money laundering, also in Denmark and Estonia."

That sum will be booked in the third quarter. As a result, the bank revised downwards its earnings outlook for 2018, forecasting a net profit of 16-17 billion kroner instead of the previously anticipated 18 to 20 billion.

Shares in Danske Bank fell by more 3.75 percent in early trading on the Copenhagen stock exchange, in a flat market.

READ ALSO: U.S. authorities to scrutinise Danske Bank over money laundering scandal: report

danske bankmoney laundering scandal
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Amateur Danish archaeologist finds 1,500 year-old treasure
  2. Western Denmark rumbled by 'noticeable' earthquake
  3. Stockholm startup launches quiz to test your 'Jante level'
  4. Danish producer saves 75 tonnes of 'ugly' tomatoes
  5. Danish broadcaster to merge, close stations as major cutbacks take effect
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Amateur Danish archaeologist finds 1,500 year-old treasure
  2. Western Denmark rumbled by 'noticeable' earthquake
  3. Stockholm startup launches quiz to test your 'Jante level'
  4. Danish producer saves 75 tonnes of 'ugly' tomatoes
  5. Danish broadcaster to merge, close stations as major cutbacks take effect
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
View all notices
Advertisement