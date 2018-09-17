'We need horses': Danish police on Facebook

Mounted police in Copenhagen in 2003. Photo: JAN JØRGENSEN/SCANPIX NORDFOTO 2003

Denmark’s police have made an online appeal in an attempt to recruit horses for a reformed mounted unit.

In a message posted online on Monday, the official Police account wrote that law enforcement was looking for new steeds with the best “minds and physiques” to fill out a new cavalry unit.

Geldings between the ages of five and ten years with “calm, stable, brave” temperaments are preferred, according to the Facebook post, which provided contact numbers for horse owners interested in the appeal.

Funding to bring police horses back to Danish streets was secured in last year’s budget, but estimates of up to two years were given before the return of the police cavalry section, which had previously been disbanded in 2012.

The purchase of pre-trained police horses from abroad was considered as an option to speed up the re-establishment.

But police now appear to be looking closer to home to bolster cavalry ranks.

Society Politihestens Venner (The Friends of Police Horses) said it welcomed the return of police cavalry.

“We think this is great and we have a close partnership with the National Police on this. We are represented in the police consultation group (for the reformed unit), so are very pleased,” deputy chairperson Per Thuesen told TV2.

The Facebook post has been shared 1,900 times at the time of writing.

