Aarhus-Copenhagen seaplane threatened by authorisation issue

The seaplane lands in Copenhagen Harbour in 2016. Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix

The Nordic Seaplanes airline, which operates a fast air connection between harbours in Aarhus and Copenhagen, could be forced to close just a few years after commencing operations.

The company faces losing its authorisation to operate the route, which is currently approved on a temporary basis and will expire in March, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

An application to renew the authorisation has been rejected, according to the report.

“If we are not allowed to fly, we risk insolvency,” the company’s director Lasse Rungholm said.

“It’s a shame, because we have enthusiastic support, make a profit and have created 20 jobs. But this would require us to close down,” Rungsted said.’

Although the current authorisation will be valid until March, employees could face redundancy in the near future should the issue not be resolved, since the service does not operate during the winter and several weeks’ notice must be given in the event of job losses.

“This is a bad situation because some people will find other jobs, whilst others will keep faith in us getting the permit. But nobody wants to leave because they can see the business is doing well,” Rungsted told Jyllands-Posten.

The company’s application to renew the flight permit was submitted last year but has been rejected by Copenhagen Municipality.

In a response provided to the municipality’s resident representation committee (Borgerrepræsentation) in March this year, the urban technical department (Byens Anvendelse) deputy director Anne-Sofie Degn wrote that the application lacked “complete information”.

According to that documentation, the company applied for an increase in daily landings to 15 and for the accepted noise level to be raised. The municipality has meanwhile received complaints from the Langelinie Pavilion, close to the landing area of the seaplane, over the noise.

Nordic Seaplanes has appealed the decision with the Ministry of the Environment and Food’s appeals board.

“The appeals board has been required to move to Viborg [from Copenhagen, ed.]. 80 percent of their employees have resigned because they didn’t want to move with them, so they are well behind schedule. The case is not currently progressing,” Rungsted said, adding that he hopes the matter can still be resolved during the autumn.

