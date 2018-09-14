Summer weather could return to Denmark after mixed weekend

File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Although the coming weekend’s weather will be a mixed bag, next week will see a brief return to warm sunshine.

Showers and some sun are forecast for the weekend, according to meteorological institute DMI.

“The weekend’s weather won’t be great, but it also won’t be bad. It will be a mixed weekend for the beginning of autumn,” DMI’s duty meteorologist Lars Henriksen said.

Saturday and Sunday are set to follow the weather pattern seen in most of the country on Friday, with showery and sunny spells and temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 17-20 degrees on Sunday.

Saturday will see clouds and rains, particularly in the southeast, with some clearer weather and sunny spells coming from the northwest during the afternoon.

On Sunday, despite the slightly higher temperatures, there will still be “a fair bit of cloud, along with rain in the northern part of the country,” Henriksen said.

But the meteorologist finished with some optimistic news for the beginning of next week, with weather evoking summer for perhaps the last time this year.

“We thought autumn was here, but it will be significantly warmer next week. A spell of warm air from the south will warm us up for a while,” he said.

Next Wednesday is forecast to be a particularly “fine and warm” day, with temperatures between 20 and 25°C.

