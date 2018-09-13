Danish police check crime scenes after stepladder used to steal antiques worth millions

Marks on the side of the ladder helped plice to find the owner. Photo: Nordsjællands Politi

Police in northern Zealand have found the owner of a stepladder that was reported to have been used in a robbery worth up to ten million kroner from a mansion in Gentofte near Copenhagen last week.

The development moves forward police investigations into the crime, which took place during Friday night or early on Saturday last week.

Thieves used the stepladder, which was stolen, to climb from the garden of the house to the first floor, from where they broke into the property.

The burglars escaped with antique silverware worth up to ten million kroner.

“This means we now have two crime scenes and we believe the suspect is the same for both,” lead investigator Henrik Sejer said.

The owner of the stepladder was ruled out of police suspicion for what is being treated as a professional crime. The stepladder has been sent for forensic examination.

“There will be new investigations because we have found the place where the stepladder was stolen from,” Sejer said, adding that the new crime scene would be examined for fingerprints and DNA evidence.

Police declined to reveal the location the stepladder was stolen from or the distacnce between the two suspected crime scenes.

The owner of the silverware has offered a reward of three million kroner for the return of the valuable items.

READ ALSO: Stolen 'world's most expensive' vodka bottle found empty at Danish building site