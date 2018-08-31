Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Grey Danish weekend may see glimpses of sun

Ritzau/The Local
31 August 2018
10:06 CEST+02:00
File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Friday will be a grey day in most of Denmark with a relatively high chance of showers.

The outlook for the rest of the weekend’s weather is a little more positive, however, with some possibility of sun on Sunday, according to forecasts by meteorological agency DMI.

“Friday will be a little cloudy and there will be scattered showers in most of the country, certainly in eastern Jutland and on the islands. There may also be some localised thunder,” DMI duty meteorologist Martin Lindberg said.

“The temperature will be between 17 and 20 degrees (Celsius), warmer in western Jutland,” Lindberg added.

The west of Denmark may also see some sun on Friday.

“Saturday will also be very cloudy to begin with, and there may be a few showers Saturday morning. But it should stay dry later in the day and there may be a little bit of sun,” the meteorologist said.

Temperatures will be similar to Friday, possible reaching 21 degrees in some areas of Jutland, he added.

“And Sunday looks even better. I expect it to stay dry and there will be a greater chance of seeing the sun. It will also be a little warmer on Sunday, when temperatures will be between 19 and 22 degrees,” he said.

Neither Saturday nor Sunday are expected to see much wind with the exception of the Baltic Sea coast late on Sunday, which could “freshen up a bit,” Lindberg said.

READ ALSO: Weather reports from Denmark

