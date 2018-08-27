Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Police at loss for explanation after Copenhagen car fires

car fires copenhagen

Police at loss for explanation after Copenhagen car fires
File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Cars were set on fire in several parts of Copenhagen late on Saturday and during the early hours of Sunday.

Police received reports of car fires in the Nørrebro, Nordvest and Hellerup areas of the capital, Copenhagen Police duty officer Henrik Svejstrup confirmed.

The first report, of a car fire on the Udbygade street in Nørrebro, was received at 11:30pm on Saturday. A second fire on nearby Sjællandsgade was reported shortly afterwards.

Next, a car was reported on fire at Peter Rørdamsvej in Nordvest, near the famous Grundtvig’s Church.

Two such fires in upmarket Hellerup close to Emdrupvej also occurred.

The last fire was reported at 12:26am.

“The whole thing happened within an hour,” Svejstrup said early on Sunday.

“We are currently trying to understand the situation. It appears that, once we reach one location, a fire starts at the next,” he said.

Police did not confirm the extent of damage to the vehicles.

“It depends how quickly fire services were able to reach the scene,” Svejstrup said.

Although five car fires in one night is an unusually high number, several similar incidents have occurred recently, including between August 3rd-5th. Neighbouring Sweden has seen a spate of such attacks, causing damage to dozens of cars in different regions.

“This is a strange type of crime. Nobody gains anything from it,” Svejstrup said.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen police arrest teen as car fires continue (from 2016) 

